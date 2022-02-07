Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TRTN, HLF, HTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN), where a total volume of 1,992 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 199,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw options trading volume of 5,741 contracts, representing approximately 574,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,900 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA) options are showing a volume of 13,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of HTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,400 underlying shares of HTA. Below is a chart showing HTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
