Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TREE, UPLD, COUP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE), where a total volume of 7,445 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 744,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 158.3% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Upland Software Inc (Symbol: UPLD) options are showing a volume of 4,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 442,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.5% of UPLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,500 underlying shares of UPLD. Below is a chart showing UPLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) saw options trading volume of 14,349 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 152.5% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 940,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring December 11, 2020, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

