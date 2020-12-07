Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TREE, UPLD, COUP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE), where a total volume of 7,445 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 744,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 158.3% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Upland Software Inc (Symbol: UPLD) options are showing a volume of 4,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 442,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.5% of UPLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,500 underlying shares of UPLD. Below is a chart showing UPLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) saw options trading volume of 14,349 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 152.5% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 940,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring December 11, 2020, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TREE options, UPLD options, or COUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.