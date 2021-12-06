Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TR, GCP, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR), where a total of 586 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 58,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of TR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 97,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,700 underlying shares of TR. Below is a chart showing TR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (Symbol: GCP) saw options trading volume of 3,793 contracts, representing approximately 379,300 underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of GCP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 631,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares of GCP. Below is a chart showing GCP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 28,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TR options, GCP options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.