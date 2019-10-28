Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TPX, MCD, FND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX), where a total of 15,246 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 214% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 712,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,000 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 62,225 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 158.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 4,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) options are showing a volume of 15,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.3% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 8,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,400 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

