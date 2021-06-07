Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TPX, AVXL, AXP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX), where a total of 8,987 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 898,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,200 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) options are showing a volume of 4,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 450,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 884,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 14,577 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 3,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

