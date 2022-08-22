Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TNK, FWRD, DOCU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK), where a total volume of 6,002 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 600,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.6% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,900 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) saw options trading volume of 1,646 contracts, representing approximately 164,600 underlying shares or approximately 110.9% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 148,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,400 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 29,610 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 106.2% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 1,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

