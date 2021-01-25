Markets
THO

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: THO, PINS, EOLS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total of 7,397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 739,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.3% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 615,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,900 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 104,136 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 118.6% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 7,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,900 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Evolus Inc (Symbol: EOLS) saw options trading volume of 8,980 contracts, representing approximately 898,000 underlying shares or approximately 112% of EOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 801,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of EOLS. Below is a chart showing EOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for THO options, PINS options, or EOLS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

THO PINS EOLS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular