Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: THO, PINS, EOLS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total of 7,397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 739,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.3% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 615,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,900 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 104,136 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 118.6% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 7,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,900 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Evolus Inc (Symbol: EOLS) saw options trading volume of 8,980 contracts, representing approximately 898,000 underlying shares or approximately 112% of EOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 801,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of EOLS. Below is a chart showing EOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

