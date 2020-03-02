Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: THO, GT, FTSV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total volume of 5,418 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 541,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.9% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 661,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,500 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT) saw options trading volume of 50,903 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79.8% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 43,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Forty Seven Inc (Symbol: FTSV) saw options trading volume of 5,409 contracts, representing approximately 540,900 underlying shares or approximately 78.2% of FTSV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,200 underlying shares of FTSV. Below is a chart showing FTSV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

