Markets
TGT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TGT, VECO, CACC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 30,932 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Veeco Instruments Inc (Symbol: VECO) options are showing a volume of 5,804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 580,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.1% of VECO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 491,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,500 underlying shares of VECO. Below is a chart showing VECO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) saw options trading volume of 880 contracts, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares or approximately 101.3% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,400 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, VECO options, or CACC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGT VECO CACC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular