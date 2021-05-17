Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TGT, VECO, CACC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 30,932 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Veeco Instruments Inc (Symbol: VECO) options are showing a volume of 5,804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 580,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.1% of VECO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 491,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,500 underlying shares of VECO. Below is a chart showing VECO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) saw options trading volume of 880 contracts, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares or approximately 101.3% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,400 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

