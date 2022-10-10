Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TGT, MSFT, LAZR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 36,850 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 10,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 292,786 contracts, representing approximately 29.3 million underlying shares or approximately 100.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 11,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) saw options trading volume of 70,039 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 90.8% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 31,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
