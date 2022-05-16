Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TGT, LLY, WDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 27,495 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 15,399 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 30,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 10,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

