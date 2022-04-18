Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TGT, JBHT, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 33,247 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 5,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 9,592 contracts, representing approximately 959,200 underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,200 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 364,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 43,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

