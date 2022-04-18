Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TGT, JBHT, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 33,247 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 5,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 9,592 contracts, representing approximately 959,200 underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,200 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 364,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 43,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGT options, JBHT options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.