Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TGT, DIN, ESTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 34,741 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $119 strike put option expiring June 05, 2020, with 2,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $119 strike highlighted in orange:

Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN) options are showing a volume of 5,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 537,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of DIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 980,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,000 underlying shares of DIN. Below is a chart showing DIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) options are showing a volume of 7,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 735,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,400 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

