Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TEAM, JBLU, SCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM), where a total of 8,481 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 848,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.2% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) saw options trading volume of 49,483 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 9,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 987,400 underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI) saw options trading volume of 5,416 contracts, representing approximately 541,600 underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of SCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 789,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 5,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,500 underlying shares of SCI. Below is a chart showing SCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TEAM options, JBLU options, or SCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

