Markets
TEAM

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TEAM, JBLU, SCI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM), where a total of 8,481 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 848,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.2% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) saw options trading volume of 49,483 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 9,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 987,400 underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI) saw options trading volume of 5,416 contracts, representing approximately 541,600 underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of SCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 789,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 5,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,500 underlying shares of SCI. Below is a chart showing SCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TEAM options, JBLU options, or SCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEAM JBLU SCI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular