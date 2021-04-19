Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TALO, DBX, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Talos Energy Inc (Symbol: TALO), where a total volume of 3,569 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 356,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of TALO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 710,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,700 underlying shares of TALO. Below is a chart showing TALO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) saw options trading volume of 28,353 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 15,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 56,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 4,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,400 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TALO options, DBX options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

