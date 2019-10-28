Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: T, WYNN, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total of 184,544 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.3% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 12,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 11,380 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 12,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $292.50 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $292.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for T options, WYNN options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

