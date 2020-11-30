Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: T, AVGO, CMCSA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total of 176,702 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month of 36.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring December 31, 2020, with 36,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 6,548 contracts, representing approximately 654,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,100 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) saw options trading volume of 82,985 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 35,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for T options, AVGO options, or CMCSA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

