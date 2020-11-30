Markets
T

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: T, AVGO, CMCSA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total of 176,702 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month of 36.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring December 31, 2020, with 36,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 6,548 contracts, representing approximately 654,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,100 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) saw options trading volume of 82,985 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 35,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for T options, AVGO options, or CMCSA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T AVGO CMCSA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular