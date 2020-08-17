Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SYKE, LAND, ELY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sykes Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: SYKE), where a total of 902 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 90,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of SYKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 205,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of SYKE. Below is a chart showing SYKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Gladstone Land Corp (Symbol: LAND) options are showing a volume of 595 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of LAND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares of LAND. Below is a chart showing LAND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) options are showing a volume of 9,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 916,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SYKE options, LAND options, or ELY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.