Markets
SWKS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SWKS, TGT, ADBE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total of 13,496 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.8% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 12,855 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 9,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 965,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, TGT options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWKS TGT ADBE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular