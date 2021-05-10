Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SWKS, TGT, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total of 13,496 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.8% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 12,855 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 9,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 965,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

