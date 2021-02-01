Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SWKS, COST, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 36,439 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 150.2% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 2,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,500 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 28,612 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 111.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 1,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,800 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 239,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.9% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 10,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, COST options, or FB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.