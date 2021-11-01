Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SUMO, MRNA, BURL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sumo Logic Inc (Symbol: SUMO), where a total of 4,566 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 456,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.6% of SUMO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 620,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,900 underlying shares of SUMO. Below is a chart showing SUMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 74,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 2,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 4,319 contracts, representing approximately 431,900 underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 2,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,100 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SUMO options, MRNA options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.