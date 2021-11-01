Markets
SUMO

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SUMO, MRNA, BURL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sumo Logic Inc (Symbol: SUMO), where a total of 4,566 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 456,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.6% of SUMO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 620,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,900 underlying shares of SUMO. Below is a chart showing SUMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 74,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 2,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 4,319 contracts, representing approximately 431,900 underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 2,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,100 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SUMO options, MRNA options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SUMO MRNA BURL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular