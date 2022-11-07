Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STZ, IOVA, AMGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 4,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 493,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) options are showing a volume of 10,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,900 underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 14,851 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STZ options, IOVA options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.