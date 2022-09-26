Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STWD, ARMK, LSXMA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), where a total of 54,330 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 258.7% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 20,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Aramark (Symbol: ARMK) saw options trading volume of 39,176 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 215% of ARMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 19,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ARMK. Below is a chart showing ARMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liberty Media Corp - SiriusXM Group (Symbol: LSXMA) options are showing a volume of 8,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 875,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.9% of LSXMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 639,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,800 underlying shares of LSXMA. Below is a chart showing LSXMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

