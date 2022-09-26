Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STWD, ARMK, LSXMA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), where a total of 54,330 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 258.7% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 20,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
Aramark (Symbol: ARMK) saw options trading volume of 39,176 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 215% of ARMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 19,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ARMK. Below is a chart showing ARMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Liberty Media Corp - SiriusXM Group (Symbol: LSXMA) options are showing a volume of 8,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 875,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.9% of LSXMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 639,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,800 underlying shares of LSXMA. Below is a chart showing LSXMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STWD options, ARMK options, or LSXMA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.