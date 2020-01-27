Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STNG, XPO, SPLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total of 7,517 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 751,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 5,754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 575,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,800 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 6,281 contracts, representing approximately 628,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 28, 2020, with 611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,100 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STNG options, XPO options, or SPLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

