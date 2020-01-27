Markets
STNG

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STNG, XPO, SPLK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total of 7,517 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 751,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 5,754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 575,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,800 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 6,281 contracts, representing approximately 628,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 28, 2020, with 611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,100 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STNG options, XPO options, or SPLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STNG XPO SPLK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular