Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SRPT, ASH, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total volume of 11,588 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 137% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 846,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH) saw options trading volume of 6,689 contracts, representing approximately 668,900 underlying shares or approximately 124.1% of ASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 539,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,500 underlying shares of ASH. Below is a chart showing ASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 70,606 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 106% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 11,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

