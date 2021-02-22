Markets
SQ

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SQ, SDGR, MCFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Square Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 74,177 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.1% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 6,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,500 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR) options are showing a volume of 5,105 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 510,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of SDGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 659,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,700 underlying shares of SDGR. Below is a chart showing SDGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (Symbol: MCFT) saw options trading volume of 1,438 contracts, representing approximately 143,800 underlying shares or approximately 75% of MCFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of MCFT. Below is a chart showing MCFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

