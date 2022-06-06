Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPOT, SJM, OPRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 24,175 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 5,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,300 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) saw options trading volume of 10,434 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 90.5% of SJM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,100 underlying shares of SJM. Below is a chart showing SJM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX) options are showing a volume of 1,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 132,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.8% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,200 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, SJM options, or OPRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.