Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPOT, COIN, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 10,940 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 66,368 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 9,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,000 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 16,771 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

