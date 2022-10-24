Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPOT, COIN, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 10,940 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 66,368 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 9,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,000 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 16,771 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, COIN options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.