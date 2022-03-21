Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPNS, CMG, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS), where a total volume of 2,354 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 235,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 247.3% of SPNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 95,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,700 underlying shares of SPNS. Below is a chart showing SPNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 5,865 contracts, representing approximately 586,500 underlying shares or approximately 184.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 318,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1350 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 135,331 contracts, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares or approximately 165.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 8,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,500 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPNS options, CMG options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
