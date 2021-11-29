Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPLK, PLTR, SPWR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total of 11,935 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,400 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 210,294 contracts, representing approximately 21.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 9,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,500 underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) saw options trading volume of 13,318 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,100 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPLK options, PLTR options, or SPWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

