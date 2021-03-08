Markets
SPG

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPG, CVS, LKQ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total of 17,883 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,400 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 33,418 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,500 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) options are showing a volume of 8,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 817,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of LKQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 2,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,300 underlying shares of LKQ. Below is a chart showing LKQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPG options, CVS options, or LKQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPG CVS LKQ

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest