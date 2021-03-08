Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPG, CVS, LKQ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total of 17,883 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,400 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 33,418 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,500 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) options are showing a volume of 8,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 817,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of LKQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 2,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,300 underlying shares of LKQ. Below is a chart showing LKQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPG options, CVS options, or LKQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

