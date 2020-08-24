Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPCE, CRWD, HUM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE), where a total of 60,022 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 6,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 679,600 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 16,943 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,600 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 2,472 contracts, representing approximately 247,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,000 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

