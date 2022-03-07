Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SM, OIS, CACC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM), where a total of 13,421 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of SM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares of SM. Below is a chart showing SM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Oil States International, Inc. (Symbol: OIS) options are showing a volume of 5,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 509,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of OIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,200 underlying shares of OIS. Below is a chart showing OIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) options are showing a volume of 421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 42,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,300 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
