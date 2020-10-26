Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SHW, LOW, RDFN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), where a total volume of 1,864 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 186,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.2% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 452,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $630 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,600 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 13,079 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 30, 2020, with 842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) options are showing a volume of 6,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 604,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 3,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,000 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

