Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SGMS, ULTA, AXSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scientific Games Corp (Symbol: SGMS), where a total of 14,425 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of SGMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SGMS. Below is a chart showing SGMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 8,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 866,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw options trading volume of 5,389 contracts, representing approximately 538,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

