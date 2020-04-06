Markets
SGMS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SGMS, ULTA, AXSM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scientific Games Corp (Symbol: SGMS), where a total of 14,425 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of SGMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SGMS. Below is a chart showing SGMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 8,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 866,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw options trading volume of 5,389 contracts, representing approximately 538,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SGMS options, ULTA options, or AXSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGMS ULTA AXSM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular