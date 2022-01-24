Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SGMS, KSS, ZEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scientific Games Corp (Symbol: SGMS), where a total volume of 18,249 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 203.1% of SGMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 6,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,500 underlying shares of SGMS. Below is a chart showing SGMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 91,431 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 182.8% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 9,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 922,600 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zendesk Inc (Symbol: ZEN) options are showing a volume of 27,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.1% of ZEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 10,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ZEN. Below is a chart showing ZEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
