Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SFIX, STAA, CERS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX), where a total volume of 25,232 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.7% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 9,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 999,200 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) options are showing a volume of 2,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 219,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.8% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cerus Corp. (Symbol: CERS) options are showing a volume of 6,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 635,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.6% of CERS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 734,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 6,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,700 underlying shares of CERS. Below is a chart showing CERS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

