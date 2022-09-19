Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SFIX, PEN, WIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX), where a total of 25,973 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.2% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 6,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,000 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) saw options trading volume of 3,086 contracts, representing approximately 308,600 underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX) options are showing a volume of 8,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 840,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of WIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,800 underlying shares of WIX. Below is a chart showing WIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
