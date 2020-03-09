Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SFIX, COUP, APA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX), where a total volume of 10,777 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,700 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) saw options trading volume of 6,718 contracts, representing approximately 671,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,200 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 24,285 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 13,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

