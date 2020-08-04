Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SEDG, JOE, SERV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total volume of 5,546 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 554,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 980,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,000 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) saw options trading volume of 662 contracts, representing approximately 66,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 130,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,000 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc (Symbol: SERV) saw options trading volume of 3,727 contracts, representing approximately 372,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of SERV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,500 underlying shares of SERV. Below is a chart showing SERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

