Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SCHN, TWLO, GPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (Symbol: SCHN), where a total of 867 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 86,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of SCHN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 202,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,200 underlying shares of SCHN. Below is a chart showing SCHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 9,240 contracts, representing approximately 924,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring January 08, 2021, with 483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 28,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 8,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 820,500 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

