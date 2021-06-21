Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SBUX, POOL, SAFM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 22,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring July 30, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) options are showing a volume of 1,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 111,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,400 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM) options are showing a volume of 1,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 101,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of SAFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of SAFM. Below is a chart showing SAFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

