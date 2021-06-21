Markets
SBUX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SBUX, POOL, SAFM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 22,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring July 30, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) options are showing a volume of 1,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 111,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,400 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM) options are showing a volume of 1,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 101,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of SAFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of SAFM. Below is a chart showing SAFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, POOL options, or SAFM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBUX POOL SAFM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular