Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SBUX, NWSA, JBHT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 119,877 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 187.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 12,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

News Corp (Symbol: NWSA) saw options trading volume of 30,746 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 143.3% of NWSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 10,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NWSA. Below is a chart showing NWSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 5,709 contracts, representing approximately 570,900 underlying shares or approximately 97.4% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 586,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,200 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

