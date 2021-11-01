Markets
SBUX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SBUX, NWSA, JBHT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 119,877 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 187.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 12,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

News Corp (Symbol: NWSA) saw options trading volume of 30,746 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 143.3% of NWSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 10,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NWSA. Below is a chart showing NWSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 5,709 contracts, representing approximately 570,900 underlying shares or approximately 97.4% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 586,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,200 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, NWSA options, or JBHT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBUX NWSA JBHT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular