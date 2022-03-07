Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SBUX, LVS, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 33,583 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,700 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 34,323 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 2,753 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 275,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 675,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, LVS options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.