Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SBUX, ANET, AN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 38,910 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,700 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 3,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 305,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 703,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike put option expiring February 28, 2020, with 284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,400 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN) saw options trading volume of 3,154 contracts, representing approximately 315,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of AN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,100 underlying shares of AN. Below is a chart showing AN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

