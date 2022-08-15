Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SBUX, ADSK, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 50,903 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 8,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 10,105 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 71% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,000 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,038 contracts, representing approximately 103,800 underlying shares or approximately 70.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 147,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1900 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 58 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

