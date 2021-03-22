Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SAM, ISRG, DOCU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total volume of 432 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 43,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $880 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $880 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 2,397 contracts, representing approximately 239,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $580 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,400 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 18,423 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 1,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,700 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAM options, ISRG options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

