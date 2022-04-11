Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SAIL, IOVA, WY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SAIL), where a total of 5,875 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 587,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of SAIL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,500 underlying shares of SAIL. Below is a chart showing SAIL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) options are showing a volume of 11,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,500 underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY) saw options trading volume of 19,685 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of WY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 13,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WY. Below is a chart showing WY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAIL options, IOVA options, or WY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
