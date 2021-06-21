Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RWT, WYNN, PETS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT), where a total volume of 8,416 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 841,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.1% of RWT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,900 underlying shares of RWT. Below is a chart showing RWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 16,266 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 81.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,500 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And PetMed Express Inc (Symbol: PETS) options are showing a volume of 10,375 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.4% of PETS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 3,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,600 underlying shares of PETS. Below is a chart showing PETS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

