Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RUBI, EOG, LB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rubicon Project Inc (Symbol: RUBI), where a total of 2,799 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 279,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of RUBI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 585,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of RUBI. Below is a chart showing RUBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) saw options trading volume of 20,216 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 6,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,200 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) options are showing a volume of 21,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 22, 2019, with 3,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,300 underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RUBI options, EOG options, or LB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

