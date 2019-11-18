Markets
RUBI

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RUBI, EOG, LB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rubicon Project Inc (Symbol: RUBI), where a total of 2,799 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 279,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of RUBI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 585,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of RUBI. Below is a chart showing RUBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) saw options trading volume of 20,216 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 6,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,200 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) options are showing a volume of 21,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 22, 2019, with 3,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,300 underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RUBI options, EOG options, or LB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RUBI EOG LB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular